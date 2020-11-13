Mackay Shields LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hub Group worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 110,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hub Group stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

