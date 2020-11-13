Mackay Shields LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $84.47 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

