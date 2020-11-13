Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.11% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $47.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 100.37%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

