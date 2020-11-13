Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,341 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

