Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,341 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.