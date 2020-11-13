Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,826 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

