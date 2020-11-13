Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.17% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

