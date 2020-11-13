Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,182,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 742,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 679,377 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 534,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BOX opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

