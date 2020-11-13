Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,330 shares of company stock worth $568,120. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $118.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.