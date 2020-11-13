Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,185,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 703,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after buying an additional 367,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 912,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after buying an additional 308,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after buying an additional 303,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 275,534 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE FR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.