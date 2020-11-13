Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sanmina worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 23.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $938,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 19.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Sanmina stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

