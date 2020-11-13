Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPX worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPX by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE:SPXC opened at $45.91 on Friday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.