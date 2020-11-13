Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.20% of Mueller Industries worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 76.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI opened at $31.97 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,365.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $209,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

