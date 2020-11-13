Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $639,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Insiders sold 72,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,704 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

