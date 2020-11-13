Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sleep Number by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,291 shares of company stock worth $4,741,704 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

