Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.17% of Medifast worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Medifast by 1,362.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 99.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $169.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.30. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $184.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.24 and its 200-day moving average is $141.91.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

