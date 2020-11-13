Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.19% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 45.1% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 138.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 247.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 28,258 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $174,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE FIX opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.