Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 226.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.15% of JELD-WEN worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 66,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.32.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Benchmark lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

