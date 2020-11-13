Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.18% of FormFactor worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in FormFactor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 74.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 109,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 46,833 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4,278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.37 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $3,984,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

