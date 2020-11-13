Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

