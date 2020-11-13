Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 498.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.14% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $134,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 753,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,592. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.01. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

