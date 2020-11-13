Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1,330.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 146.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 2,547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86,065 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of THO opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

