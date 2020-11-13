Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of CTVA opened at $35.06 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

