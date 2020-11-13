Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,373 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Corteva by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 88,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of CTVA opened at $35.06 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

