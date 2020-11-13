Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 189.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.16% of Primo Water worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $4,663,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357,903 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

