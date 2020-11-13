Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Green Dot worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Green Dot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Green Dot by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Green Dot by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,366.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,026 shares of company stock worth $879,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.