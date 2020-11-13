Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,488 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

