Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -585.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,724 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

