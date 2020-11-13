Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 186.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,574,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $232.31 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $240.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.67. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

