Mackay Shields LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

