Mackay Shields LLC Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,609,000 after purchasing an additional 322,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ventas by 17.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,964,000 after purchasing an additional 409,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Ventas stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

