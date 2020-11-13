Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.13% of BOX worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,745,400 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $16.71 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

