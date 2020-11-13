Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.15% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. AJO LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2,167.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,670,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 194,101 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,123,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85,779 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 821,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 64,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 691,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.