Mackay Shields LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,547,000 after buying an additional 2,579,671 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,173,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $27,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 156.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $6,365,998.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $90.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

