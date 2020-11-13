Mackay Shields LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.13% of Option Care Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 30.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

