Mackay Shields LLC Invests $3.42 Million in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,073,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,838,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FHI opened at $26.30 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

