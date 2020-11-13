Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,499 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of Manhattan Associates as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 17.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 200,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $348,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $746,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of MANH opened at $91.48 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $106.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

