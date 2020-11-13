Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Federated Hermes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,616,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,673,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of FHI opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

