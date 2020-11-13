Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 33.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,086 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WERN opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Barclays raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

