Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 107,100 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Benchmark lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

