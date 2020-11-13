Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Equifax by 17.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Equifax by 81.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 20.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Equifax by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $1,805,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

