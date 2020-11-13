Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 14,900 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 248.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of TopBuild worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TopBuild by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,692,000 after purchasing an additional 774,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $162.86 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,224.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

