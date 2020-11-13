Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 17,700 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.21% of Herman Miller worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.43. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

