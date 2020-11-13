Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 1,844 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Copart’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

