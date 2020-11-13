Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 2,816 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,724. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

