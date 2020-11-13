Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 3,457 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $137,657,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $30,316,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

