Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 39,800 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.18% of Commvault Systems worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 101,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,382 shares of company stock worth $571,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $43.47 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

