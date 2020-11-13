Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,729,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $1,965,660.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $90.87 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.21.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.