Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.13% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 19.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,516.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

WERN opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

