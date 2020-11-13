Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 78,500 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.12% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $45.27 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $329,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,044,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,349. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

